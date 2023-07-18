Rockford Area Arts Council announces ART FOR IMPACT initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Area Arts Council announces the installment of ART FOR IMPACT.
This is a community initiative aimed at utilizing the regional talent pool in the Arts Council's strategic vision of public art in every neighborhood.
The local artists use utility box wraps for boxes located in every City Ward and some County districts.
The objectives of ART FOR IMPACT include bolstering neighborhood pride and reflecting the values of the Rockford Region.
The wraps are currently being installed in the following locations:
Artists involved in the initiative are:
Anthony Lewellen
Asia Peters
Brett Whitacre
Bryan Douglas
Celeste Torres
China Cat 663
Chris Silva
Cristian Pacheco
Derrick Buisch
Dustin Eckhardt
Enrique Juarez Garcia
Garrett Rapp
Jaymes Fedor
Jenny Mathews John Naretta
Liz Wolf
Molly Z
Patrick Mattison
OhYa Studio
Stuk One
Thomas Agran
Vic Rivera
Yulia Avgustinovich
“The Arts Council looks to collaborate with willing agencies to provide relevant, compelling, and meaningful public art installations for all residents, and visitors. Our generous partners understand the impact of public art, and we’re grateful to be part of such a dynamic leadership community! The Arts Council’s mission is to support, promote, and develop access to the arts; ART FOR IMPACT is our vehicle for providing accessible art in all neighborhoods," says Rockford Area Arts Council Executive Director Mary McNamara Bersten.
“Art brings people together and creates a sense of community,” says Mayor McNamara. “I’m excited that the most recent community art installation is in one of the neighborhoods we targeted in our Neighborhood Improvement Initiative. City staff continues their work connecting residents to resources and improving the City’s infrastructure and now we’re adding artwork to improve the area and give residents hope," says City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.