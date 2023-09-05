Rockford Alderman says she was turned away from marching in Labor Day parade due to Barber Colman PLA vote

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Alderman Aprel Prunty tells 13 WREX she was turned away from marching in the community's Labor Day parade due to her "No" vote concerning the recent Project Labor Agreement vote on the Barber Colman Project.

The decision, which came down to a tie-breaking "No" vote by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, made headlines in the Stateline over the summer when a last-minute amendment to add a Project Labor Agreement to the multi-million dollar revitalization project was added.

Prunty released this statement to 13 WREX:

Rockford, Ill. - I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the incident that occurred at today's Labor Day Parade in Rockford. As a nearly 25-year veteran of the Rockford Education Association, and a dedicated city council member, I never expected to be turned away from a celebration that is meant to honor the contributions of hardworking individuals.

It is disheartening to witness such a lack of welcome and inclusion, all apparently stemming from my vote in support of the redevelopment of the Barber Colman complex. I was under the impression that Labor Day represented unity, solidarity, and respect for workers' rights. To experience the antithesis of these ideals on a day meant to celebrate labor is truly distressing.

The labor movement has a long history of fighting for equality and justice, but it is essential to acknowledge the troubled racist and sexist history that has permeated certain aspects of this movement. Incidents like the one I faced today only serve to highlight the challenges that remain in eradicating discrimination from all facets of society.

As an educator and advocate, my commitment to enriching the lives of students and improving our community has always been unwavering. I am a dedicated member of the Rockford Education Association and have worked tirelessly as a city council member to make Rockford a better place for everyone. It is disheartening to see that my contributions and commitment to our community are undervalued and dismissed.

Today's incident should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to continue the fight for inclusivity, diversity, and fairness in our labor movement. We must embrace the values that Labor Day represents and work collectively to eliminate discrimination and exclusion from our ranks.

I am grateful for the support I have received from the community and urge everyone to come together in unity against bigotry and discrimination. We must ensure that labor organizations are safe spaces, devoid of racism and sexism, and that they truly represent the interests of all workers.

I remain determined to carry on the fight for a more inclusive and equitable society, where every individual, regardless of their background or beliefs, is welcomed and respected. Let us strive together to build a labor movement that embraces the principles of equality, justice, and solidarity on this Labor Day and every day.

A spokesperson for Rockford's Labor Day Committee sent 13 WREX the following statement in relation to Prunty's allegations:

"The Labor Day committee is composed of all unions throughout the Rockford region, all of which are invited to, and have a say in how the parade is conducted. Politicians who march in the parade must be sponsored by a labor union to march."

This is a developing story, stay with 13 WREX for urgent updates concerning this article.