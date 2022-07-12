Rockford Airport's Amazon Air Hub offers a look inside on Prime Day

The KRFD Amazon Air Hub offered a look inside their facility on Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ this morning.
Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ offers thousands of deals on their website today.
The Air Hub is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, and employs over 1,300 Rockfordians. According to General Manager Michael Berg, it has seven planes flying in and out of its runway each day.
Berg told us how fair these planes distribute products. “We send packages all over the country, so our aircraft travel from the east coast, to the west coast, all the way down to Houston, Texas… the packages that arrive to us via airplanes are generally dispersed across greater Chicagoland, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and western Illinois as well.”
Berg also said that with Prime Day, this week is one of their busiest, “Yeah, we definitely see our business pick up during prime week, our site plan is to process over 300,000 packages a day this week, and we’ve been preparing for that for some time now… we look at this as really good practice as we ramp our business up into the peak shopping season… prime is really our first look at how prepared our team is, and if we’re ready to do business every day”
Distribution Centers like the one that Berg runs are looking to keep up with companies as they continue to battle inflation this summer.