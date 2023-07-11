Rockford air hub becomes economic engine amid Amazon Prime Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Amazon's Prime Day is back July 11 through 12 to offer Prime members exclusive access to Amazon's lowest prices of 2023.

Rockford's Amazon Air Hub, which provides over 1,200 jobs to our area, is in full swing amid the sales.

"The building is fully staffed," the General Manager for Amazon Air KRFD, Mike Berg said.

"We position the building to be open for business regardless of the demand. Our job is to make sure we can fulfill it."

The Air Hub is located at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport and employs over 1,300 Rockford residents. Transferring roughly 300,000 packages a day, hitting its peak day last year, with 455,000. That number is slowly growing.

"We service a lot of major metro areas...Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, St. Louis, Indianapolis..." Berg said.

"We're really truly connected throughout the Midwest and prime is a great opportunity for us as an Amazon air gateway, and Amazon as a company to really deliver on behalf of our customer promise."

With eight outbound flights, and eight inbound flights each day, Rockford serves as a focal point for the Midwest. Packages being then sent from the hub to other facilities who then transfer them by van to your doorstep.

"This is one of my favorite weeks of the entire year for the Amazon team across the world [and] all of our customers," Berg said.

"We've been working really hard to prepare, the team is fired up inside and working safely on the ramp."

The Amazon Air Hub is in full operation, 22 hours a day. Now the demand is high, but packages are still delivered in a timely manner, thanks to sorting machines.

Although the event runs two days, the buzz of Prime Day continues at the hub for nearly two weeks. The last day for 30 to 70 percent off deals is July 12th.