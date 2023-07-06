Rockford accepting pre-applications for Exterior Rehabilitation Program July 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. — From July 11 through August 8, the City of Rockford will be accepting Pre-Applications for the Exterior Rehabilitation Program.

Eligible homeowners can apply starting July 11 through 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

Eligibility requirements include:

Must be a single-family residence

Located within the City of Rockford's municipal boundaries

You own the property and live in it as a primary residence

Mortgage, property taxes, and homeowner's insurance must be current

Household income must be at 80% of the Area Median Income as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Property not located in a flood zone

For more information, see the document below:

The City's Exterior Rehabilitation Program covers the construction costs to fix the exterior of your single-family home.

These projects may include, but are not limited to, replacing the roof, siding, windows and doors.

Funds are made available for the program through the Department of Housing & Urban Development as a 3-year forgivable mortgage loan up to $25,000 ($2,000 program minimum.)

If your pre-application is selected in the lottery, a $25 application fee will need to be paid before you are able to submit a full application.