Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford abortion clinic opens after months of protest

  • Updated
  • 0
auburn street clinic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of protest by the local pro-life group, The Rockford Family Initiative a new abortion clinic is now open here in Rockford.

The proposed abortion clinic by Wisconsin doctor, Dennis Christensen, is now open here in Rockford at 611 Auburn Street.

However, a final push against the clinic was made at Tuesday's city zoning board meeting.

The family Initiative issued an appeal challenging the clinic's zoning permit, but the city found the clinic's permit to be valid.

Despite the outcome, the Rockford Family Initiative still does not see eye to eye with the City of Rockford's decision.

"We'll we were very disappointed obviously and the abortion clinic has no place in a residential neighborhood to top it off to operate in that neighborhood they need a special use permit from the city of Rockford is saying well we can't find that special use permit but we're going to let them open any way that is unfair," said Kevin Rilott, Rockford Family Initiative President.

Christensen says the organization true cause for the appeal is not actually centered around zoning issues. 

"There just trying to make an issue out of something that shouldn't be an issue that is a consideration of the zoning board it has nothing to do with zoning issues it has everything to do with social philosophy," Christensen said.

Now with the clinic open, Christensen focus is on the patients. 

"My thoughts are the ones that I've always expressed which are if you're against abortion don't have one and we promise not to provide abortion services for Mr. Rilott", said Christensen.

The clinic is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday Mornings. Dr. Christensen asks those looking to make an appointment to call in advance. That number is 779-500-0791.