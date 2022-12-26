Rockford abortion clinic opens after months of protest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of protest by the local pro-life group, The Rockford Family Initiative a new abortion clinic is now open here in Rockford.
The proposed abortion clinic by Wisconsin doctor, Dennis Christensen, is now open here in Rockford at 611 Auburn Street.
However, a final push against the clinic was made at Tuesday's city zoning board meeting.
The family Initiative issued an appeal challenging the clinic's zoning permit, but the city found the clinic's permit to be valid.
Despite the outcome, the Rockford Family Initiative still does not see eye to eye with the City of Rockford's decision.
"We'll we were very disappointed obviously and the abortion clinic has no place in a residential neighborhood to top it off to operate in that neighborhood they need a special use permit from the city of Rockford is saying well we can't find that special use permit but we're going to let them open any way that is unfair," said Kevin Rilott, Rockford Family Initiative President.
Christensen says the organization true cause for the appeal is not actually centered around zoning issues.
"There just trying to make an issue out of something that shouldn't be an issue that is a consideration of the zoning board it has nothing to do with zoning issues it has everything to do with social philosophy," Christensen said.
Now with the clinic open, Christensen focus is on the patients.
"My thoughts are the ones that I've always expressed which are if you're against abortion don't have one and we promise not to provide abortion services for Mr. Rilott", said Christensen.
The clinic is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday Mornings. Dr. Christensen asks those looking to make an appointment to call in advance. That number is 779-500-0791.