Rockford 2023 Labor Day Parade celebrates trade and union workers

ROCKFORD — People throughout the Rockford community came to celebrate the annual Labor Day Parade. The Parade highlighted trade and union workers in various fields.

Those workers include carpenters, electrical workers, construction workers, and more from both in and outside of Rockford.

Nate Tell, a part of Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11, is happy to help serve the community and says picking up a trade is valuable in more ways than one.

"The value is that it’s not just a job, it’s a career. I can go anywhere in the United States and also make my wage. I can go anywhere in Illinois and make the same wage. It gives me financial stability, it gives me a trade, it gives me working stability,” said Tell.

With hundreds present, IBEW Local 15 union president Chris Riser is thankful for the community's support.

"It's great to see all these people out here having a great day to remember why we're out here for the working men and women of unions,” said Riser.

Paradegoers agree, saying trade workers play a role in their everyday lives.

"I think it's important because they keep our world and system going. We can't do anything without ComEd. We need our internet and Wi-Fi,” said Parade Attendee.

"I come from a union family. I’ve seen the work they have done to get people where they are today. We need to celebrate them,” said Carol Stumpf, Parade Attendee.

The parade route began at 7th Street and 6th Avenue. From there, the parade went head north toward East State Street. Then it will go west to Wyman Street and then south to 200 South Wyman Street. The parade ended with additional food and festivity at Davis Park.