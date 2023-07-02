 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford 17 year-old charged with murder for Friday night shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Juvenile crime generic

Image courtesy: MGN images

ROCKFORD — This past Friday evening, a 17 year-old male was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Willard Ave.

Willard Ave Police Presence.png

A 14 year-old male was also shot and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 14 year-old male died from his injuries.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives actively conducted a follow up investigation and were able to identify a 17 year-old male suspect.

After a review of the facts of the case, Winnebago County States Attorney’s office charged the 17 year-old with 2 counts of First Degree Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and the Unlawful use of Weapon. 

June 30 Rockford Shooting

The juvenile has been placed in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.