 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford 15-year-old arrested after loaded handgun found

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Tape Generic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, August 11 around 9:00 p.m., Rockford Police responded to the 2700 block of Broadway for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor.

Officers observed two individuals matching the given descriptions.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old male, had a loaded handgun on his person.

He was arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.

The other subject was released without charges.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Gang Member

No Valid FOID

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com