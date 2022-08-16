Rockford 15-year-old arrested after loaded handgun found

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, August 11 around 9:00 p.m., Rockford Police responded to the 2700 block of Broadway for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor.
Officers observed two individuals matching the given descriptions.
One of the suspects, a 15-year-old male, had a loaded handgun on his person.
He was arrested and taken to Juvenile Detention.
The other subject was released without charges.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Gang Member
No Valid FOID