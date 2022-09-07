Rockford 14-yer-old shot, suspects on the run

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, September 6 around 6:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a report of two vehicles shooting at each other in the area of Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue.
Officers were told that a 14-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot would to his jaw.
Officers were also advised that the victim was walking along Harrison Avenue when two subjects approached from a blue car and shot him.
A short time later, officers located one of the suspected vehicles, unoccupied, on 22nd Street.
The vehicle, reported stolen out of Rockford, was struck multiple times.