Rockford 14-yer-old shot, suspects on the run

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, September 6 around 6:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a report of two vehicles shooting at each other in the area of Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue.

Officers were told that a 14-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot would to his jaw.

Officers were also advised that the victim was walking along Harrison Avenue when two subjects approached from a blue car and shot him.

A short time later, officers located one of the suspected vehicles, unoccupied, on 22nd Street. 

The vehicle, reported stolen out of Rockford, was struck multiple times.

