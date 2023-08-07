Rockford 13th Ward residents react to possibility of Avon and Cedar Street project ahead of vote

ROCKFORD — Ahead of the City Council vote for the Avon and Cedar Street potential project in Rockford's 13th Ward, residents of the area shared how they believe this project could affect their community.

The potential for affordable housing, duplexes, and an early childhood center at 310 South Avon Street are up for the vote.

Affordable housing project on hold in wake of alderwoman's death ROCKFORD — A major housing project in Rockford will be on hold for at least a month.

Some of the specific improvements the neighbors believe it can bring include making housing more accessible for community members and improving the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood.

One neighbor shared with 13 WREX how he believes the location of the space could make the project that much more successful.

"I think it's a great idea considering it's close to the Public Safety Building and the Rockford Housing Authority," said neighbor, Kory Henderson.

Henderson is a life-long Rockford resident and said he is ready to see the space be developed into a functioning space for the community.

"It's never really been nothing down there so I think it's a great idea. I mean, ya know, it's open land," Henderson said.

Isaiah Guel hopes this project can bring a much-needed new look to the area he has called home for the past seven years.

"I think it will be good for the scenery like a good image in that part of this little part of the neighborhood for a housing or a building to be built for people to live in," Guel said.

And when it comes to the location, Henderson hopes their area of the city can receive support via this potential project.

"It's always good to see the city, ya know, doing... always doing newer projects and especially here closer to the West Side," Henderson said.

And even though the project is still up for a vote, Guel feels assured this is something their community can only benefit from.

"I feel very confident that it will be good for people and that when it happens people will be walking past and commenting on it and appreciating what the city has done," Guel said.

13 WREX reached out to the 13rd Ward Alderman, Jeff Bailey, who declined to comment on this potential project.