Rock Valley College welcomes Illinois House Speaker Welch

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- State Representative Dave Vella, D-Rockford, will host Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, Thursday afternoon for a tour of Rock Valley College and a discussion on vocational education and law enforcement training efforts at the community college.
“I’m excited to welcome Speaker Welch to Rock Valley College this week, and for him to have an opportunity to see the impact investment in vocational education can have on communities like Rockford,” Vella said.
“I want to make sure that we’re prioritizing investment in vocational education in our community colleges, so that we can develop highly-skilled workers who can secure in-demand, high-paying jobs – including those in law enforcement.
Speaker Welch has been a great partner in efforts to help our region in Springfield, and I look forward to hosting him.”
In addition to a tour of Rock Valley College’s facilities, Welch and Vella will participate in an open discussion and meet and greet.