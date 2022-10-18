Rock Valley College receives new aircraft for aviation degree program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 18, Rock Valley College received a new CRJ 200 Aircraft donation from Sky West Airlines to assist with aviation and maintenance training courses.
Rock Valley College students receive support from The Workforce Connection AAR corporation.
Aviation Technology Department Chair Todd Morgan says this plane will allow the students to gain more hands-on experience.
"This has allowed us to get that equipment and give students the ability to get access and experience to systems that they will see in the field,” said Morgan.
According to Morgan, this donation is coming at the perfect time due to the lack of workers with necessary education, which is an essential step to finding future job opportunities.
Amanda Friedman, a student at Rock Valley College, says this aircraft gets her and her classmates one step closer to their career of choosing.
"It's going to be built into a lot of the curriculum [and] change kind of how we learn... being able to use that manual will really help our understanding of what we are doing in the field,” said Friedman.
Rock Valley College has been awarding Maintenance and Aviation degrees for over 50 years.
The program holds classes at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
The courses offered are a part of a two-year, FAA-approved degree program.
You can sign up for a tour of the Aviation Career Education Center now on the Rock Valley College website.