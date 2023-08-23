Rock Valley College provides workforce training through virtual reality simulators

BELVIDERE — Rock Valley Colleges Advanced Technology Center is giving students a chance at hands-on job training through virtual reality technology.

The College Advanced Technology Center in Belvidere houses various fields of study in manufacturing, construction, and technology. The center is also home to two simulators providing hands-on training.

The truck driving and excavator driving simulator provides 85% of everything students need to know to work in those perspective fields. The other 15% is real-world experience.

Ericton Lewis has been taking classes at Rock Valley College for four weeks. After testing out the truck driving simulator as part of his class, he feels prepared for the real thing.

"It feels like the real thing. It also feels like it gave me a step ahead for when I get into the semis to be doing the real thing”, said Lewis.

Peter Held, Dean of Non-Credit Programs, says students like Lewis are why the simulators are needed.

"You can only do so much in a classroom with a whiteboard. You need to get out and work on the machines. Having a simulator like this or our truck driving simulator gives you a chance to try it out in a virtual environment first,” said Held.

On Saturday, August 26th, there will be an event at the Advanced Technology Center called ATC at work. The community and interested students will have a chance to try the simulators while learning more about the programs offered.

The event will last from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The address for the Advanced Technology Center is 1400 Big Thunder Blvd, Belvidere, Illinois.