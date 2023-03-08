Rock Valley College nears deal to expand in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — Rock Valley College plans to expand its footprint in Rockford's downtown.
The college already has a wide presence across the Stateline with its main hub near Mulford and Spring Brook, an advanced technology center in Belvidere and two smaller campuses in Rockford's downtown. That could grow to three campuses as soon as Thursday.
Winnebago County board members will vote to approve the $350,000 purchase at their next board meeting which will okay the county selling a building and some parking lots near Chestnut Street and South Rockton Avenue.
Winnebago County Board Member Paul Arena says the only building on that property is underutilized and is only used by police for training right now.
He approves of the sale because it will help the county cut costs, and believes the training can easily move into the county's public safety building.
"It makes sense for the county, it makes sense for Rock Valley College and it makes sense for the taxpayers because I think overall in the long term because I think it's going to save county money in our operation costs," Arena said.
Final plans for what RVC would use the space for isn't clear right now, but President Howard Spearman says its goal will be to give more access to high quality education for students.
"Right now, it's really about access," Spearman said. "If you know me, you know I'm all about student success. We're simply looking at ways we can support our community and continue to engage them."
The full county board will vote on the sale Thursday, March 9.