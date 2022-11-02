Rock Valley College hosts job fair at Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rock Valley College held a job fair at their Advanced Technology Center.
The fair was open to the public and RVC students interested in a career in the trade industry.
Companies were onsite for networking opportunities and accepting resumes.
If your resume wasn't quite ready to hand in, resources were made available to help students make revisions.
The Dean of Advising and Retention said it's a great opportunity for students to get a head start in their career.
"It gives students, alumni, as well as community members to come here to meet with various employers to see what potential job offers may be available and hopefully there will be a connection between the attendees and the employers," Dean of Advising and Retention, Ken Coleman said.
Rock Valley College anticipates more career fairs in the future for those going into the trade industry.