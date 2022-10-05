Rock Valley College host annual college night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An annual event was back on Wednesday night at Rock Valley College.
RVC hosted its annual College Night for the first time in two years. The Physical Education Center was transformed for over 120 different colleges across the country.
The event was open for everyone wanting to take the next step of higher education. Families of prospective students, current college students looking to transfer, and adults were all in attendance to see what schools offered and how to apply.
"This is a great time to for students to apply, whether it be RVC or a four year, its when a lot of enrollment periods open up," said Coordinator of New Student Enrollment Joe Woolford. "It's a great opportunity for these college representatives to get out here, and the students can even sometimes waive their application fees depending on what's being offered."
Rock Valley College will also be hosting another event similar to this during the spring. There will be additional colleges, and businesses for those wanting to talk to schools or try their hand in the working industry.