Rock Valley College Foundation receives grant money for scholarships

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — On Tuesday, the Boone County Community Foundation (BCCF) and Sarah Shumway presented a check to the Rock Valley College Foundation (RVCF.)

The grant money will put towards scholarships for the for the Advanced Technology Center (ATC.)

Shumway, the attendee of a BCCF picnic, was the winner of a drawing.

As her prize, she was able to select a non-profit located within or serving Boone County to receive a grant of $500.00.

Shumway picked the RVCF.

The ATC was also a recipient of the Boone County Community Foundation's 2022 grant cycle, where they were awarded a grant to help fund a welding simulator.

“The Boone County Community Foundation recognizes how important and critical our service providers are in enhancing and improving the quality of life here in Boone County. For that reason, we held the picnic of appreciation and created the raffle where a lucky winner was able to select their favorite non-profit!” Melissa Erickson, Executive Director went on to say, “We appreciate and recognize what an asset Rock Valley College and the Advanced Technology Center is to our community and area students. They provide countless skilled-trade learning opportunities for students and businesses. We are excited for them to be selected by Sarah as the recipient of this grant.”

The Boone County Community Foundation is a non-profit philanthropic organization with the long-term goal of "building permanent, named funds for the broad-based charitable benefit of the residents in Boone County and to strengthen our community through philanthropy."