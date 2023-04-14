 Skip to main content
Rock River Valley Blood Center's Belvidere location now open 5 days a week starting April 17

  • Updated
RRVBC
By Andrew Carrigan

BELVIDERE — The Rock River Valley Blood Center location in Belvidere announces that the center will resume full-time hours, five days a week. 

Due to staffing shortages, the center was only open two days a week since September 2022. 

Beginning Monday, April 17, the site will be open for the following schedule:

  • Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Third Saturday of the month from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m.

With a full staff, RRVCB aims to reach a goal of recruiting 7,000 new donors both to honor its 70th anniversary and save more lives.

The Belvidere Donor Center is located at 1740 South State Street in Belvidere.

