Rock River Valley Blood Center provides enough life-saving blood to local hospitals after weekend storms

ROCKFORD — The Rock Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) announced today that due to committed donors, the organization was able to provide enough blood to area hospitals to treat patients injured after severe storms came through the Stateline.
“Our hearts go out to the victims of Friday night’s storms. said Heidi Ognibene, RRVBC Chief Operating Officer.
“Thank you to every donor who has donated in the past several weeks. You truly saved lives Friday night and through the weekend. You made the difference for our local hospitals treating patients injured in the storms by ensuring we had enough blood available. This is why blood on the shelves saves lives.”
Disasters such as severe weather events often impact the local blood supply because drives are cancelled.
As communities recover from storm damages, low donor turnout also occurs.
As the Stateline enters storm season, the RRVBC is requesting the public's help in scheduling 800 donor appointments to meet the blood product needs of 13 Illinois and Wisconsin regional hospitals.
Donating blood is simple. On the day of the appointment, a donor care specialist will take the individual's vital information (temperature, blood pressure, etc.) and each person must finish an eligibility questionnaire before blood can be taken.
The donor can then sit back and relax for ten minutes while the donation occurs. Refreshments will be made available after donating.
First-time donors should bring a photo ID.
Individuals can donate a "single unit" (whole blood donation, the most common type) every 56 days.
Students can decide to donate once they turn 16 years of age and must have signed parental consent.
To schedule a donation, visit rrvbc.org, call 815-965-8751 or use the myRRVBC app on the Apple store or Google Play.