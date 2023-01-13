Rock River Valley Blood Center partners with 13 WREX for New Years Blood Drive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center is in desperate need of blood. One person who donates blood can save up to three lives. To support this good cause, 13 WREX partnered with the RRVBC and Primetime Video to raffle a 43 inch TV. Everyone who donated from January 2nd until January 14th is eligible for the raffle.
"If we don't have blood in our community, then people could die, it sounds dramatic, but its a true statement," said Heidi Ognibene, the Chief Operating Officer at RRVBC.
"One in three people need blood and you can save up to three people's lives."
Saturday, January 14th is the last day of the New Years Blood Drive. On Saturday, the Rockford location will be closed, but the locations that are open are as follows:
January 14, 2023 Donor Center Schedule:
- Perryville Donor Center
3065 North Perryville Road, Rockford, IL 61114
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Freeport Donor Center
461 East South Street, Freeport, IL 61032
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.