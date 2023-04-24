Rock River Valley Blood Center on recent school shooting hoaxes and resources

ROCKFORD — The Rock River Valley Blood Center said should the recent school shooting hoaxes have been real, they are not sure their resources would have been enough. They also said they do not currently have enough O-Negative blood or platelets on their shelves. This is important because 13 local hospitals rely on donations from the blood center.
"My first thoughts was how are we going to get the blood we need to meet these patients needs?" said Lisa Entrikin, the CEO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center.
She walked us through what happened at the center before they knew the shooting was a hoax.
"The day that we thought there was a mass shooting at East High School, two of our Rockford hospitals called and ordered blood products that they thought would be used to treat trauma victims. They took all of our O-Positive blood that we had on the shelf, all of our O-Negative blood that we had on the shelf, and all of our platelets," Entrikin said.
Rockford area hospitals were also preparing for the worst as the news spread.
"Something like that hadn't happened in our area and so they thought of it, they were just stocking up because they had no idea what to expect," Entrikin said.
Judy Mullen donates plasma every two weeks, something she takes pride in doing and knows the impact it can make.
"I just feel it's important to share while I'm healthy. And, I'm a retired RN so I've given blood in my job and I know the benefits," Mullen said.
She also said should an emergency such as mass casualty occur, she would be ready to help.
"If they need to call me in an emergency, I would certainly be available to come," Mullen said.
If there had been an active shooter present, local resources, such as blood, could have been strained and looking elsewhere for help.
"If it would have been a mass casualty event, we would have had to go outside our area to be able to meet patient needs and that could have taken 1-2 days. So, it could have been traumatic locally if it had been real," Entrikin said.