Rock River Valley Blood Center hosts annual 'Battle of the Badges'

The Rock River Valley Blood Center began their annual Battle of the Badges contest today. Every year, the Rockford Fire Department and the Rockford Police Department compete to see which one can get more people to donate blood on their behalf.
“It’s just a good thing to do, and it only takes an hour or so to come in and go through the whole process… the actual donating part is only about twenty minutes, and the rest of it is just paperwork… it’s a great place to come, and they got a new facility here too,” says David Kennedy, a former police officer.
Kennedy also shared why he donates blood, and why he thinks the battle of the badges is a good way to get people to donate.
“I started doing platelets back in 1972, when my brother had leukemia… so I started doing the old way, which is far different than it is now… yeah, I think it’s a good way to draw the people in, you get a free t-shirt out of it, so that’s pretty cool”
Anyone who donates blood from now until the 15th can participate in the contest and donate for either the RFD or the RPD.