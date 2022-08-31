Rock River Valley Blood Center has urgent Labor Day weekend need

The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) has an urgent need for blood donations heading into the Labor day holiday where there are typically less donations and higher traumas.
The national blood supply is currently critically low and that paired with a holiday weekend, creates a larger shortage.
Local blood usage continues to be higher than projections each month, while donor visits have been below goal every month since January.
As the summer continues into the Labor Day weekend, RRVBC needs to see 800 donors a week to be able to meet the increasing needs of area patients.
62% of Americans are eligible to give blood, yet only 3% do. Our area trends even lower than the nationwide 3% statistic.
RRVCB serves a nine-county region in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. The population of these counties is almost 1.1 million people.
16,000 dedicated donors provided all of the blood products to serve those nine counties.
Anyone feeling healthy is encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood now, before Labor Day, is encouraged to call 815-965-8751, through the myRRVCB app, or online.