Rock River Valley Blood Center faces urgent need for donations approaching Memorial Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. — With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVCB) is calling on the community to donate blood.
Holiday weekends are a busy time for hospitals. Typically, RRVBC will lose about 150 units of blood by being closed on Memorial Day.
“Holiday weekends are always a challenge, as hospitals can see an increase in trauma patients, but at the same time, our supply dwindles because people are not donating due to travel or other commitments,” CEO Lisa Entrikin said. “We need 800 donated units of blood each week to keep up with the local demand, so we really urge individuals to please come in and donate.”
The Rock River Valley Blood Center is requesting that anyone feeling healthy and well to schedule a donation appointment as soon as possible, walk in to one of the four donor centers, or visit a mobile blood drive this week.
The blood already on the shelves is what saves lives (blood has a 42-day shelf life), which is why maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to ensure patients in need get optimal treatment.
Community members are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood if they never have before.
Return donors are encouraged to ask friends and family who have never donated before to give blood in support of RRVBC's initiative to recruit 7,000 new donors in 2023 to fill the local blood supply need in honor of the organization's 70th anniversary.
Donors can make appointments online at rrvbc.org or by calling 815-965-8751.
Walk-ins will also be welcome.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center is the only provider of blood products and services to Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton, Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, SwedishAmerican Hospital, SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center, SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere, Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, FHN-Freeport and Rochelle Community Hospital.