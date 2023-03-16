Rock River Valley Blood Center announces new cholesterol testing option

ROCKFORD — The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) announced Thursday that a non-fasting cholesterol test for blood donors have been added to the organization's testing options.
The RRVBC encourages donors to use this opportunity to take charge of their health and save lives.
For adults aged 20 or older, it is recommended to have their cholesterol checked every four to six years as long as their risk for heart disease remains low, according to the American Heart Association.
With this new non-fasting cholesterol test, doors will be able to view their cholesterol levels easily in the RRVBC donor portal.
Donating blood is a simple process.
After registering, a donor care specialist will take the individual's vitals (temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and hemoglobin) and each person must finish an eligibility questionnaire before they can sit back and start the giving process.
The donation itself only lasts about 10 minutes.
After donating, refreshments are available.
First-time donors should bring a photo ID.
Individuals can donate a "single unit," or common whole blood donation, every 56 days.
Students can donate flood once they turn 16 years old and must have a signed parental consent.
To schedule a donation, visit rrvbc.org, call 815-965-8751 or use the myRRVBC app.