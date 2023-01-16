Rock River Valley Blood Center aims to add 7,000 new donors in honor of 70th anniversary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In honor of the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVCB) organization's 70th anniversary, a new campaign has been launched in hopes of adding 7,000 new donors in 2023.
“Right now, about 16,000 people in our region donate blood regularly, which is extremely low for a region of our size,” said Lisa Entrikin, Chief Executive Officer at the Rock River Valley Blood Center.
“We are in an ongoing crisis and we need to continue to replenish and maintain our blood supply for months to come. We urge everyone in the community to commit to donating this year.”
One out of seven patients entering a hospital needs blood, but only 5% of Americans are blood donors.
In the Stateline, only 3% of the eligible population gives blood.
To ensure that patients at 13 regional hospitals have blood available when and where they need it, 800 donors per week need to be seen at RRVBC.
In addition to 2023's campaign, RRVBC encourages healthy community members to donate blood in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day and the MLK Day of Service.
“What better way to serve local patients than by saving someone’s life,” said Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock River Valley Blood Center.
“Each time you donate you can save up to three lives in our community.”
If you or someone you know would like to donate to RRVBC, there are 4 ways to schedule an appointment:
- Visit rrvbc.org
- On the myRRVBC app
- Call 815-965-8751
- Walk-in to any of the four RRVBC donation centers in Rockford, Belvidere, Freeport, or at a mobile blood drive