Rock House Kids partners with City of Rockford to host neighborhood block party Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford neighborhood got to spend some fun time together thanks to a partnership with the city and a local non-profit.
Rock House Kids partnered with the City of Rockford's Neighborhood Initiative Project to host a block party on 7th St. Saturday.
The event brought dozens out to have fun with their neighbors and learn more about important resources, such as fire safety and health care services.
Rock House Kids is a non-profit organization which provides programming and support to Rockford kids in need of a safe place to stay.
Dee Lacny, Executive Director of Rock House Kids, says events like Saturday's show how important community involvement is.
"We want the kids to have a safe place that they can come to," Lacny says. "Having people being able to get the resources that they need will also be able to help make the community even better."
Rock House Kids is hosting another block party on August 20.