 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Falls woman dies following crash

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash police lights road

BYRON (WREX) — One woman is dead following a crash on New Year's Day. 

Ogle County Deputies responded to the 6000 Block of North IL Route 2 just after 7 a.m.

Laurie Griggs, 48, from Rock Falls was driving her Nissan Altima when it collided with a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by Terry Pearse, 62, of Polo. 

Griggs died at the scene, and Pearse was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from the Ogle County. 

The accident remains under investigation at this time. 

This is a developing story. 13 WREX is following this story and will provide updates to this article with additional information as it becomes available.

 
 
 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com