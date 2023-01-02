Rock Falls woman dies following crash

BYRON (WREX) — One woman is dead following a crash on New Year's Day.
Ogle County Deputies responded to the 6000 Block of North IL Route 2 just after 7 a.m.
Laurie Griggs, 48, from Rock Falls was driving her Nissan Altima when it collided with a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by Terry Pearse, 62, of Polo.
Griggs died at the scene, and Pearse was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a release from the Ogle County.
The accident remains under investigation at this time.
