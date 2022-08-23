Rock Falls, Sterling to hold Community Garage Sales September 23 through 25

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls and Sterling are holding Community Garage Sales September 23 through 25.
3,000 shoppers usually come to the sales days.
Registration is open now and costs only $10 to get a sale listed on the map. Maps are then distributed online to shoppers for free.
Registered participants also receive two signs and are able to upgrade their ad to a feature ad, listing their items for an additional $10.
All registration fees are used to fund community projects and free events in the area like Summer Splash, Hometown Holidays and the Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treat.
Registrations are accepted at the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce office and Rock Falls Library for $10 through September 11, with an additional $5 late fee if turned in from September 12 to 18.
“This event is a local and regional phenomenon,” says Bethany Bland, President/CEO. “People are attracted to bargains and we begin getting calls for the sale dates over six months ahead of time. People take time off of work, traveling to our area, gather friends and family, and make plans to be a part of the event. This event generates a lot of activity in our community.”
“The garage sales are not only good for people buying and selling, but local businesses also reap great rewards,” says Bland. “Shoppers fill up their gas tanks and grab a bite to eat right here in our town. Several businesses have reported needing extra staff during the Garage Sale Days. Once the sales are over, sellers have a pocket full of cash. They are inclined to order a pizza after a hard day’s work. They also have extra cash to spend on home projects, school supplies, or new furniture.”
To access registration forms and printable maps, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/garagesales.