Rock Falls man faces aggravated sexual abuse charges with teen victim

ROCK FALLS – Illinois State Police arrested 34-year-old Nicholas D. Degroot of Rock Falls, IL, today on seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).

Investigators worked in conjunction with the Sterling Police Department during the investigation.

A consensual interview of Degroot was conducted where he confessed to a relationship with a 15-year-old victim.

A simultaneous arrest and search warrant were executed.

Degroot was arrested on the above charges with a bond of $50,000, 10% to apply.

Degroot was housed at the Whiteside County Jail.

