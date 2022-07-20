Rock Falls Local Fest held August 6 with vendor opportunities

ROCK FALLS - On Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting Local Fest at 400 West 2nd Street.
Farmers, crafters, gardeners, local businesses, home businesses, and young entrepreneurs are invited to sell at this event.
On August 6, local sellers of all ages will be present with crafts, decorations, fresh produce, sweet treats, jewelry, and more.
Registration for booth spaces is now open to all ages.
Kids are invited to sell lemonade, popsicles, crafts, paintings, and other merchandise.
Vendors are required to be in compliance to the Whiteside County Health Department.
For more information about seller rules or registration, visit the Rock Falls Chamber's website or call 815-625-4500.