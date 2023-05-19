Rock Cut Elementary School breaks ground on gymnasium

LOVES PARK — Rock Cut Elementary School broke ground on a much needed addition, a school gymnasium, this morning.
The superintendent of Harlem School District said this new space is important for the day-to-day operation of the school.
"Being able to eat lunch in an actual cafeteria away from a P.E. space and then being able to have P.E> classes in a separate space from the cafeteria is huge, specifically for our students," Terrell Yarbrough said.
The school plans to have this project completed by January of 2024.