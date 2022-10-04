Rock County to hold snowmobile safety education classes

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff's Office will offer two Snowmobile Safety Education Courses this winter for those interested in legally operating a snowmobile.
Anyone born on or after January 1, 1985 is required to complete a course to operate in places open to the public within the State of Wisconsin.
It is recommended that participants be at least 12 years years of age.
Class #1
Mandatory Registration: October 25, at 6 p.m. @ Edgerton Conservation Club Class: November 12, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ Edgerton Conservation Club
Class #2
Mandatory Registration: December 5, at 6 p.m. @ Rock County Fairgrounds – Craig Center
Class: December 17, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ Rock County Fairgrounds – Craig Center
Registration is now open for Class #1.
Registration for Class #2 is open the week of November 14.
Complete the online enrollment form to save your seat.
Class size is limited to 30 students.
Once you submit the online form, the submitter will see an onscreen confirmation message with information on the mandatory in-person registration meeting.
A class fee of $10 per student will be collected at the in-person registration meeting.
Course materials will be distributed at the in-person registration hearing.