Rock County Sheriff's Office honors K9 Sasha

ROCK COUNTY. Wis. — On February 20, retired Rock County Sheriff's Office K9 Sasha, formerly assigned to Sergeant Nathan DeBoer, passed away after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Sasha started active duty in August 2013 and was primarily assigned to the Patrol Bureau.
Sasha also worked with the SWAT Team and the Special Investigations Unit.
She also helped Sergeant DeBoer by performing sniffs for narcotics at schools, assisting in the arrest for multiple suspects for a range of crimes, and tirelessly searching and locating missing persons.
In total, Sasha conducted over 150 tracks and over 600 drug-related searches before her retirement on January 4.
Sasha was an important asset to the Sheriff's Office and received multiple accolades for her work.
As Sheriff Curtis Fell wrote, "The Rock County Sheriff’s Office sends our heartfelt condolences to the DeBoer family as they deal with this great loss in their family. May you feel the love of the people of Rock County for whom Sasha so willingly served. Rest in Peace, Sasha. We have the watch from here."