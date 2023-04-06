Rock County sees increase in Fraud Cases towards older people

ROCK COUNTY - The Rock County sheriff's office reported today that they have seen a recent increase in fraud cases targeting older people. Many of those cases involve funds taken from them and are not recoverable due to money transferred through gift cards.
To prevent this from continuing, the sheriff's office is asking residents if they know the person before sending personal info or money. Also, they say if someone sees another person with a large number of gift cards they could be a potential victim of a scam.
Also, the Rock County Sheriff's Office offered some fraud prevention tips. First, if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.
They also say that the IRS will not contact you on the phone or meet you in person to pay for an outstanding fine. For more tips on how to prevent fraud, you can visit the Rock County Sheriff's Office website.