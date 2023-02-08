Rock County nonprofits are eligible for more than 66 thousand in grant funding

BELOIT - Rock County was awarded more than 66 thousand dollars going towards nonprofits, as part of the emergency food and shelter programs (EFSP) funding.
The funding comes from the department of homeland security through Rock County’s EFSP board.
Organizations can apply for grants now, however they must be a voluntary nonprofit with a voluntary board or unit of government amongst other qualifications.
The local EFSP board chair Jessica Locher says this type of funding can go a long way to help those in need throughout the Rock County community.
"The emergency food and shelter program funding is very important to rock county residents. It assists programs that have a food pantry to purchase food to do meal programming including meals on wheels and school lunch programs during the summer," said Locher.
To access the application and more information on if your nonprofit qualifies you can visit liveunitedbr.org/efsp.
The deadline is February 27th, 2023 at 5 p.m.
According to Locher after you apply you can expect to be contacted with more information near the middle of March.