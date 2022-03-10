Rock County Jumpstart Program Helps Minorities Start Businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- A non-profit organization is working hard to help Black and Hispanic business owners start successful businesses.
Rock County Jumpstart is a program designed to help remove barriers and help minority business owners grow and sustain their business. The organization focuses on the specific tools entrepreneurs need to grow and expand their business.
Genia Stevens, the founder and owner of Rock County Jumpstart in Beloit, dedicates her life to coaching and mentoring the businesses owners so that they can see the success.
“Really getting to know what they really needed as far as marketing, and business planning, and financials that was going to work for their business.” Stevens said.
Stevens focused on teaching the course in a non-traditional way, focusing solely on what each individual business owner needs.
“We've been working with them one on one, and as we work with them one on one, that when we learned what our business owners really needed,” Stevens said.
Stevens says that the program has helped over 100 local businesses grow and expand. Always and Forever Formal Wear in downtown Beloit, is one of the businesses reaping the benefits from the program.
“I definitely feel the support and I feel like I can rule the world cause I know I have a nice support and I have mentors that are behind to make sure that I succeed,” business owner Shatoria Teague said.
Down the road at Blessed Divine Creations, another business Rock County Jumpstart assisted, says that after taking advantage of the program, business is booming.
“We have tripled our revenue since starting with Rock County Jumpstart, so I'm blessed,” Paquita Reddish said.
For more information about this program, you can visit their website at Rock County Jumpstart | Training, tools, and resources for Black business owners