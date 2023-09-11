Rock County inmate who died in hospital following routine security check is identified

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The Rock County Sherriff's Office has announced the name of a male prisoner who died while in their custody.

61-year-old Edgerton, Wisconsin resident Patrick Kranda was pronounced dead while at a local hospital on September 8.

A forensic examination conducted was conducted on September 10 and the cause of death is pending at this time.

Earlier that day at approximately 8:00 A.M., a correctional officer at the Rock County jail conducted a routine security check in a housing unit.

During the check, an inmate advised the officer to check on a male sleeping near the front of their unit – the male remained unresponsive following the check.

Additional staff attended and activated life-saving measures, including Janesville Fire Department paramedics who continued efforts. However, the measures were unsuccessful.

The Rock County medical examiner staff are working with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to conduct the death investigation. The investigation will be reviewed by staff from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Office of Detention Facilities.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.