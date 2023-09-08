Rock County inmate found dead following routine security check

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The Rock County Sherriff's Office announced Friday the death of a male prisoner in their custody.

At approximately 8 A.M., a correctional officer at the Rock County jail conducted a routine security check in a housing unit.

During the check, an inmate advised the officer to check on a male sleeping near the front of their unit – the male remained unresponsive following the check.

Additional staff attended and activated life-saving measures, including Janesville Fire Department paramedics who continued efforts. However, the measures were unsuccessful.

The Rock County medical examiner staff are working with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to conduct the death investigation. The investigation will be reviewed by staff from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Office of Detention Facilities.

An autopsy will be conducted on Sept. 10 in Madison. This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.