Rochelle Intermodel Transload Center is expected to lower transportation costs

ROCHELLE (WREX) —Construction for Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center is underway and expected to bring additional city revenue and support local industries.
The city of Rochelle is developing a more efficient and less costly way for manufacturers to ship their products by first making a stop in the hub city.
Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said the new Intermodal Transload Center is exactly what the city needs.
"This is known as the Rochelle Intermodal Transload center and this container yard will allow businesses who want to save a lot of money by not having to drive all their freight into Chicago but bring it to Rochelle where we got great access to I 39 and I 88 great access to both the UP and the UP and BNSF railroad, " said Anderson.
The Transload Center will also allow more manufacturers to have the ability to transport their products from Rochelle to anywhere across the country.
"These containers will actually come into Rochelle will have come from often times from Asia, China, Taiwan, Vietnam they come in here with products that need to be distributed throughout the Midwest but those containers once they get emptied, they need to go back with something in them and of the things we have an abundance here in the Midwest and particular Rockford region is manufactories that want to ship products overseas, "said Anderson.
This project wouldn't have been possible without the help from the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation.
"This whole facility here which is made up of about twenty acres half of it is owned by the city and the other half is owned by the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation and this partnership between the two is what's created all of this to happen,” said Anderson.
Construction is expected to be complete by May 2023.