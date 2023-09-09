Rochelle family recovering after Saturday afternoon house fire

ROCHELLE — A family of five was taken to the hospital after trying to put out a fire in Rochelle Saturday morning.
The Rochelle Fire Department responded to the 100 block of S. 9th St just before noon.
Ring camera footage from a neighbor shows heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.
Rochelle Fire Chief Dave Sawlsville tells 13 WREX upon arrival residents were already out of the house but tried to put out the fire themselves before fire crews arrived.
Rochelle Fire was assisted by Ogle, Lee, Dekalb County and Stillman Fire Protection District.
The family was then taken to a local hospital to make sure they did not suffer smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.