Rochelle City Council approves plan to bring more staff to Rochelle Fire Department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle city council approved a plan to bring more firefighters to their force Thursday night.
City council member Rosie Arteaga, says she witnessed firsthand the need for more staffing.
“I feel you do need more people. I was outside last night for a few minutes and I heard two different calls go out... it was within minutes, and I was like okay that's what they mean,” councilmember Rosie Arteaga explains.
Currently the Rochelle Fire Department has four full time staff during a 24 hour period.
When they get more than one call, the department has to call in off duty staff delaying their response time.
Last year the department responded to more than 500 overlapping calls.
“To increase staffing, we'll be able to get simultaneous calls out the door much faster,” says Chief David Sawlsville, Rochelle Fire Department.
Mayor John Bearrows says this is a step toward the change they need in the city of Rochelle.
“We have one thing to sell in this community and that's service. And I feel we need to provide the best service that we can. And we may have to cut other areas to make some things happen as far as hiring. Then we need to do that,” he says.
There has been debate among the department, but Sawlsville believes this is as good a compromise as they are going to get.
I've been here for a long time and usually to increase staffing it's a fight. This current administration has supported this from day one and that's huge,” he explains.
Firefighter and Paramedic Tyler Carls says this move is monumental in being able to deliver quality service to their community.
The extra staff that we're going to be able to hire on it's going to be awesome. It's a good day in the city of Rochelle,” he says.
Thursday's approval will immediately increase staffing to five.
The city will then start the hiring process to bring three more firefighters on staff by January of 2024, with three additional hires by 2026.