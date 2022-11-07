Rochelle announces train project to boost business savings

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Rochelle city leaders say they'll break ground later this week on a project they believe could transform their business community.
On Wednesday, the city expects to break ground on an intermodal train center.
In short, the project would allow Rochelle to be a hub for businesses in the Stateline, all the way to southern Wisconsin and Eastern Iowa
City leaders say the project is a big add since Union Pacific closed down their intermodal a few years ago, forcing businesses to travel hundreds of extra miles to Joliet. Those city leaders now hope more business will go through Rochelle to boost savings and bring more jobs to the area.
Once the project is finished, the city will be able to service several different industries including include cold storage, lumber, steel, ethanol, dry food products, and a variety of commodities.
There isn't a projected completion date for the project at this time.
WREX will have more coverage and details about the project when the city breaks ground on November 9.