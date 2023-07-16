Robert Dofflemeyer wins his first Aldeen Cup in dominant fashion

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Robert Dofflemeyer won his first Aldeen Cup with a dominant performance over the weekend. Dofflemeyer won the tournament by 12 strokes, a large part of that lead coming from a record tying score of 65 on day one.
The Belvidere Graduate finished his Sunday round with a 72, finishing the tournament 7 under par.
"I was a little nervous coming in," Dofflemeyer said. "I haven't played the best at this course in the past few years. Knowing the caliber of golfers that are playing in Rockford and this tournament, I knew coming in I had to play well, I needed some good drives and good putts. Luckily, I got off to a hot start yesterday and held on to it today. It feels really good."
Here's a look at the final scores from the tournament.
1. Robert Dofflemeyer: -7
2. Kyle Slechta: +5
3. Danny Gorman: +6
4. Joey Watts: +7
5. TJ Baker: +8