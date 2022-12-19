 Skip to main content
Robbery suspect shot by woman at Rockford Stop-N-Go

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 21-year-old male suspect was injured in Rockford after a robbery victim shot at him at a Stop-N-Go. 

On Saturday, December 17 around 12:25 a.m., Rockford Police officers were alerted to a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

When officers arrived, they were told that two occupants of a gray sedan robbed the driver of a blue SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street, when a female passenger got out of the SUV and fired towards the robbers.

Both cars then left the area.

A short time later, witnesses saw the gray sedan drop off a gunshot victim, a 21-year-old male, at the hospital.

The gray sedan was then found near Auburn Street and North Court Street a short time later by Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies, and officers arrested all three occupants.

The gunshot victim is still in critical condition, but listed as stable at this time.

After a review of the case, The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Lashwell Gillis, 24, Rockford

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Aggravated Robbery

Armed Robbery