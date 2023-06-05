Roadway lights will be shut off on US 52, US 30 bridges Jane 7

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that they will be shutting off roadway lights two Mississippi River bridges in Carroll and Whiteside Counties on June 7.
The two bridges impacted are the US 52 Mississippi River Bridge (Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge in Carroll County and the US 30 Mississippi River Bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County.
The light shutoff will be done to reduce the number of mayflies on the bridge pavement.
The lights will be turned back on or before September 20.