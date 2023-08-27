Roads reopened after two traffic crashes in Rockford late Saturday

ROCKFORD — Roads are reopened after two separate car vs. motorcycle crashes late Saturday night.
The Rockford Police Department said they were investigating a traffic crash with injuries from a car vs. motorcycle crash on N. Rockton Ave. and Maple St. around 10:30 last night.
Another car vs. motorcycle crash with injuries happened around 11 p.m. on S. Alpine and Dempster. Police asked the public to avoid the area.
As of 2:40 a.m., the Rockford Police Department said the crash investigations at N Rockton and Maple, and S. Alpine and Dempster are completed and the roadways are reopened.
