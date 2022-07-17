Road work on the Lincoln Highway in Lee County to begin this week

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — A long stretch of a popular roadway through northern Lee County will be under construction beginning this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says repairs to Illinois Rt. 38, also known as the Lincoln Highway, between Dixon and Franklin Grove is scheduled to begin Monday, July 18.
Workers will be patching the roadway between Robbins Rd. east of Dixon and Daysville Rd. (N. State St.) in Franklin Grove. Traffic will be down to one lane in the area, maintained by flaggers.
The work is expected to be completed in the nearly four mile stretch of the Lincoln Highway by Friday, Aug. 5.
IDOT says drivers going through the area should expect delays and allow for extra time to get to their destination. If possible, drivers are encouraged to find another route through the area.
Authorities urge drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs if they are driving through the work zone. Also, drivers should not use their phones in the work zone and should obey the posted speed limit and pay attention to active workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT says they plan to work on more than 3,500 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridges as a part of the Rebuild Illinois program.