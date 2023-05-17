 Skip to main content
Road surfacing on multiple Rockford Streets starts May 22

road maintenance work

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Starting the week of May 22, Rockford Townships Contractor Rock Road Companies will begin the process of road resurfacing on various streets.

Construction work involves milling and grinding of the roadway, as well as asphalt paving. Milling will occur first then paving operations following three to four days behind.

Operations will take place between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Motorists can expect minor traffic delays, but all roadways will still be fully accessible. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic.

Roads to be paved:

Road name to be pavedRange
South BendCindy Drive to village limits 
JamesportBrookhaven Drive to End
Greenport WayPeconic Place to Brookhaven
North Haven CourtSuffolk Drive to End 
Bell School Service RoadMill Road to Waterford Drive
Olympia LaneWaterford to Tulagi Trail
Bermuda DriveOlympia Lane to Waterford Drive 
BrookviewDelcy to Alpine 
Nassau ParkwayInverness Drive to Knollwood 
Highcrest DriveComanche to Mohawk
Mohawk Road Comanche to Hillcrest 
Hillside Hawthorne to Hickory 
Greenfield LaneHawthorne to Edgebrook 
Spring Creek RoadBell School to Twp Line 
AtwoodBelvidere Road to Township Line
Peconic PlaceSuffolk Drive to Jamesport
MeadowEdgebrook to Old Wood
EdgebrookBrookview to Hillcrest 

