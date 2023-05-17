Road surfacing on multiple Rockford Streets starts May 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Starting the week of May 22, Rockford Townships Contractor Rock Road Companies will begin the process of road resurfacing on various streets.
Construction work involves milling and grinding of the roadway, as well as asphalt paving. Milling will occur first then paving operations following three to four days behind.
Operations will take place between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Motorists can expect minor traffic delays, but all roadways will still be fully accessible. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic.
Roads to be paved:
|Road name to be paved
|Range
|South Bend
|Cindy Drive to village limits
|Jamesport
|Brookhaven Drive to End
|Greenport Way
|Peconic Place to Brookhaven
|North Haven Court
|Suffolk Drive to End
|Bell School Service Road
|Mill Road to Waterford Drive
|Olympia Lane
|Waterford to Tulagi Trail
|Bermuda Drive
|Olympia Lane to Waterford Drive
|Brookview
|Delcy to Alpine
|Nassau Parkway
|Inverness Drive to Knollwood
|Highcrest Drive
|Comanche to Mohawk
|Mohawk Road
|Comanche to Hillcrest
|Hillside
|Hawthorne to Hickory
|Greenfield Lane
|Hawthorne to Edgebrook
|Spring Creek Road
|Bell School to Twp Line
|Atwood
|Belvidere Road to Township Line
|Peconic Place
|Suffolk Drive to Jamesport
|Meadow
|Edgebrook to Old Wood
|Edgebrook
|Brookview to Hillcrest